‘Where art is made, displayed and appreciated:’ 27th Annual Open Studios Tour takes place in October

This October, over 55 local artists will open up their studios and galleries to the public so participants can see “where art is made, displayed and appreciated,” according to a press release sent to The Union.

The 27th Annual Open Studios free art tour, presented by the Center for the Arts, features a variety of western Nevada County artists, including sculptors, painters, photographers, woodworkers, designers, ceramicists, fiber artists, illustrators and more, the press release stated.

The studios and galleries will be open to visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 8, 9, 15, and 16. Participants can download a free tour guide at openstudiostour.org or pick one up at the following locations: The Center for the Arts, BriarPatch Food Co-op, Art Works Gallery, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, the Grass Valley and Nevada City Farmers Markets (Oct. 8 and 15), ASiF Gallery, and Heartwood Eatery & Annex.

The Tour will begin with the Open Studios Preview Exhibition at the Granucci Gallery, on display now through Oct. 22.

“The community is invited to the gallery at The Center for the Arts to see one piece from each artist featured in the Open Studios Guide,” the release stated. “The exhibition is designed so that gallery visitors can see which artists and studios they would like to visit and plan their own personal tour.”

Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.

The opening reception for Open Studios Preview Exhibition will take place on Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m., and will feature live music from Justin Ancheta from the local band, Honey of the Heart, the release stated.

“Open Studios is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artists, see finished and in progress projects, watch live demonstrations, learn more about artistic processes and inspirations, and of course purchase beautiful original and printed art directly from the source,” the press release stated.

