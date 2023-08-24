“Where Are We Going?”, a triptych performance examining gender relationships through history with two musicians and a poet: Multi-instrumentalist Tynowyn, harp, hand drums, and string instruments, specializing in Early European and Ethnic music, has written musical scores for Foothill Theatre Company for 10 years, winning an Elly Award for sound design for CATS’ “Journey to the West,” and is musical director for Rossignol singing group for thirty years.

Dan “Cool Hand Uke” Scanlan has played in Ukulele festivals around the world, the 1998 World’s Fair in Lisbon, Portugal, and he is an international historian of the ukulele. He has performed in Jukolin, The Enablers, Top Quark, and the Self Righteous Brothers, and led the Ukulele Extravaganza for 22 years and performed in Carnegie Hall.