“Where Are We Going?”, a triptych performance examining gender relationships through history with two musicians and a poet: Multi-instrumentalist Tynowyn, harp, hand drums, and string instruments, specializing in Early European and Ethnic music, has written musical scores for Foothill Theatre Company for 10 years, winning an Elly Award for sound design for CATS’ “Journey to the West,” and is musical director for Rossignol singing group for thirty years.
Dan “Cool Hand Uke” Scanlan has played in Ukulele festivals around the world, the 1998 World’s Fair in Lisbon, Portugal, and he is an international historian of the ukulele. He has performed in Jukolin, The Enablers, Top Quark, and the Self Righteous Brothers, and led the Ukulele Extravaganza for 22 years and performed in Carnegie Hall.
Chris Olander poet/teacher with Cal-Poets, Nevada County Poet Laureate Emeritus, artistic director for “Poets Play House,” and Nevada County Poetry Series for 20 years; organizer and featured reader at the Berkeley Watershed Poetry Festival’s Strawberry Creek Walk for 25 years; six poetry books and eight CDs of spoken word with musicians, present “Where Are We Going” an evening of poetry and music at Seven Stars Gallery on 212 Spring Street in Nevada City on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.
“Where Are We Going” from P. Gauguin’s masterwork: “Whence do we come? What are we? Where are we going?” The poetry examines a woman’s realm in a world dominated by patriarchal regimes demanding submissive servitude to inflated male egos and matriarch roles of equality honoring feminine intellect of sustainable and nurturing behaviors for balancing male and female rituals, behaviors for understanding intuitive thinking, psychological understanding of living together nurturing self and social relationships in a healthy journey for all species inhabiting Earth.
Political oppression and war atrocities in the name of religion, racism, and nationalism: the theory of “might makes right” destroys our world. For 6000 years humans have lived under this yoke of acceptable servitude: the oppressive systemic control of our lives with fear, without casting off an immoral and unethical paradigm. The poetry explores what is always present in our life: choices we each must make or have others, “They,” make for us. What we, as individuals together, create in this world is what we get—we are all in this together.
Perhaps it is time to honor matriarchal nurturing archetypes: blind justice seeking equality—think equals educated in the values of equality, the intuitive inspiration of our genius, balancing between head and heart: metaphors for male and female working together equally to create a mythic life-loving paradigm and move into a just and equal existence for all species; learn to become servants for each other’s health and welfare, “How Does It Feel.” Progress is the education of women as well as the education of men—a restructuring of basic social interactions with each other and all other species in mutual respect—true living. The poetry examines choices we each can make to lighten the burdens patriarchal paradigms have put upon us, the music emphasizes the rhythmical flows of life experiences. Let us break bread and listen to poets and musicians, legislatures of the world, speak of things possible in this garden we call Earth.