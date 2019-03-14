When Irish eyes are smiling: A St. Paddy’s Day Ceilidh to benefit Sierra Harvest

Time to bring on the music, singing, dancing, storytelling and poetry of Ireland. And O'Cheers, of course.

'Tis then the shenanigans begin at Seaman's Lodge in Nevada City's Pioneer Park, with an open session hosted by Strayaway. This year's celebration benefits Sierra Harvest, whose mission it is to "educate, inspire, and connect Nevada County families to fresh, local and seasonal food."

Dinner, served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature Guinness stews, hearty veggie stew and the trimmings. Bring your own beverage, if you please.

After dinner, mistress of ceremonies Maggie McKaig, in her Irish alter ego (she also leads the Euro Balkan quartet Beaucoup Chapeaux) will attempt to get the marvelous lineup of musicians on and off the stage in relatively good speed, as well as play her own set. In order of their likely appearance: The Buffalo Gals, Tom Wernigg, Maggie's own "mob" with Sally Ashcraft, Sands Hall, Luke Wilson, Tom Taylor, Ryan Laursen and Ethan Lewis, Scones and Jam, and Three Times Through.

The evening will pulse with your dance shoes on jigs, reels, and waltzes, beautiful ballads, lively songs and sing-alongs. And if anyone can tell a good story or write a fabulous poem, it's the Irish, right? You'll enjoy some powerful examples of that as well. Your hearts will sing, your bellies laugh, and your eyes may well up with tears. You may even find yourself waiting for Godot.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door.