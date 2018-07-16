When in need, call CodeRED

CodeRED is Nevada County's emergency alert system that notifies subscribed residents when an emergency is happening in their neighborhood. Residents can register their landlines, cell phones, and emails to CodeRED, and will receive alerts by phone, text or SMS, and email depending on what they subscribed for.

John Gulserian, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services program manager, stresses the importance of signing up for CodeRED, "We are in fire season with high fire danger conditions in Nevada County and our local fire agencies are responding to small fire starts every day. OES is excited to partner with 211 Connecting Point to help our residents sign up and understand why CodeRED is an important community resource during emergency evacuations."

In the past, residents had the option to subscribe to CodeRED from Nevada County's emergency services website and could call with any related questions. Since not all residents feel comfortable navigating the online CodeRED platform, Nevada County has partnered with 211 Connecting Point to provide over-the-phone sign up assistance.

Nevada County residents can now dial 2-1-1, or 1-844-319-4119 from non 530 area codes, to be connected to a 211 Connecting Point call center representative who will guide them through the CodeRED registration process over the phone, and can help to answer any questions they may have. Nevada County has contracted with 211 Connecting Point for this services through fire season.

Ann Guerra from 211 Connecting Point said, "CodeRED is a great tool for folks who want to know when an emergency is happening near their home or workplace. We ask anyone who calls 211 if they're interested in signing up for CodeRED. It takes two minutes to register, and it gives people a lot of peace of mind."

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services recommends signing up all phone numbers associated with your home address. For example, sign up your cell phone, your landline, and your family members cell phones who are living at your residence so everyone receives a CodeRED emergency alert during an emergency event in your neighborhood.

It is also recommended to add CodeRED's two phone numbers 1-866-419-5000 and 1-855-969-4636 to your cell phone and/or landline contacts as "CodeRED Emergency Alerts." This way, when you receive a phone call from either of CodeRED's phone numbers during an emergency event, you will be able to recognize the call as a CodeRED alert rather than easily mistaking the 1-866 or 1-855 number as a telemarketer.

Source: Connecting Point