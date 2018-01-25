‘Wet Ink:’ New music from the Composers Cooperative to show in Grass Valley

The Composers Cooperative is excited to announce their upcoming Wet Ink concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

This concert is called Wet Ink because it features the first performances of brand new music, music so new, the ink isn't even dry!

This year, the bay area's phenomenal Left Coast Chamber Ensemble will be premiering three new works: Alexis Alrich's "String Quartet No. 3", Durwynne Hsieh's "Music for a Midlife Crisis" and Mark Vance's "The Man with the Yellow Bike." Left Coast will also be performing the Estonian composer, "Arvo Pärt's Fratres" (Brothers) written in 1977.

Alexis Alrich, is a California composer and pianist who has spent the last 10 years in Hong Kong and Beijing. She has recently relocated in the Grass Valley area with her husband, a journalist, for the SF Chronicle.

Her "String Quartet No. 3" is in one movement linking together three contrasting tempi: a presto in 7/16, a tarantella in 6/16 followed by a solo violin passage leading to a slow adagio section with a long sustained sound as only strings can capture.

Durwynne Hsieh is a bay area composer and cellist living in the east bay area. With a Ph.D. in molecular-biology, he teaches biology at the college level.

His "Music for a Midlife Crisis," deals with just that, the turmoil, disappearing youth and remorse of midlife. The first movement is titled "Frustration, Regret, and Traffic," and depicts the ill-tempered frustration and dissatisfaction that can accompany the sometimes ungraceful transition from youth into the middle years. There are some fleeting moments of hope, but it is mostly malaise.

Tone clusters simulating honking car horns can be heard in several places. "Last Hurrah," the second movement, begins with a slow lament about the accumulated losses of midlife, but soon we are possessed by an urge for one last big adventure from which we emerge victorious but not completely unscathed.

Mark Vance is a long time Nevada County composer, education coordinator for Music in the Mountains, executive director for the Composers Cooperative,

He also created and teaches Music in the Mountains's Young Composers Project a music composition program for youth grades junior high through college.

His "The Man with the Yellow Bike" is a look at a Nevada County icon, Kenny Bond. A man who, despite his disabilities, is fiercely independent, rides his bike everywhere, lives by himself and has two part time jobs.

The fact that his bike is his freedom is a glorious story in itself but it was when his bike was stolen about a year ago that Vance was inspired to write music about this story.

Bond was horribly devastated when he discovered that his bike had been stolen. He was inconsolable and disappeared for days. Community members found out what had happened started to work together with the local bike shop to help Bond get a new bike.

Vance's music tells the story of Bond's freedom and independence, his devastation and loss and the community coming together, rallying to support one of their own.

For more info please go to http://www.composerscooperative.org or call 530 478-0983 for info and reservations.