Western Nevada County schools 2018 kindergarten registration

Registration for Western Nevada County schools has begun and registration dates are approaching.

Children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1, are eligible for kindergarten. Students turning 5 between Sept. 2, and Dec. 2, are eligible for transitional kindergarten.

Parents may need the following items during the registration process (check with school to verify): Original birth certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate), record of child's immunization records, health checkup — report of health examination for school entry, oral health assessment, emergency phone numbers or contacts, legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate), health insurance policy number, proof of residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address), and the enrolling kindergartner.

Here are schools with their registration dates, times, phone numbers and email addresses.

Alta Sierra School (TK-5)

Parent meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the multipurpose room.

Recommended Stories For You

Registration Date: Thursday, April 26

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-272-2319

Ananda Living Wisdom School (K-12)

Parent Meeting: Thursday, April 12

Registration Date: April 9-20

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-478-7640

Email: Hridaya@livingwisdom.org

Arete Charter Academy (TK-8)

Parent meeting: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

Registration date: March 14-16

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-268-2805

Bell Hill Academy (K-4)

Parent meetings: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15 in Scotten multipurpose room and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 15 or March 17)

Registration dates: April 9-13

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-273-2281

Chicago Park School (TK-8) Chicago Park Comm. Charter

Parent meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12

Registration date: 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 13

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 530-346-2153

Clear Creek School (K-8)

Registration date: Thursday, March 22

Hours: By appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 530-273-3664

Cottage Hill School (TK-5)

Parent meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20

Registration date: Wednesday, March 21

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-268-2808

Deer Creek School (TK-4)

Parent meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1

Registration dates: May 23 & 24

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-265-1870

Echo Ridge Christian School (K-8)

Parent meeting: 9 a.m. Friday, March 2

Registration date: Friday, March 2

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: 530-265-2057

Forest Charter School (K-12)

Parent meeting: Wednesday, April 25

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-265-4823

Forest Lake Christian School (K-12)

Preview days: Feb. 28, March 21, April 18, May 16

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-268-1505

Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)

Kindergarten round-up: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 6

Parent meeting: 5 p.m. May 31 (Adults only please for parent meeting & registration.)

Phone: 530-273-8723

Grizzly Hill School (K-8)

Registration dates: April 16-20

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Parent meeting: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18. Call for paperwork & to schedule appointment.

Phone: 530-265-9052

Mt. St. Mary Academy (TK-8)

Parent meeting: Thursday, March 15

Time: 6:30-7 p.m. (childcare provided)

Shadow day: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 22

Registration open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

No appointment necessary

Phone: 530-273-4694

Nevada City Charter School (TK-8)

Parent meeting: March 7

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Hours: By appointment only.

Registration dates: Ongoing until June 15

Phone: 530-265-1885

Nevada City School Of The Arts Charter (TK-8)

Application deadline: 1 p.m. April 13

Parent meeting: March 8 & April 11. Pick up application at parent meeting.

Phone: 530-273-7736 x218

Email: enrollment@ncsota.org

Ready Springs School (TK-8)

Parent meeting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6

Registration dates: Wednesday, March 21, and Wednesday, May 16

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-432-1118

Scotten School (TK-4)

Parent meetings: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in Scotten multipurpose room and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 15 or March 17)

Registration dates: April 9-13

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-273-6472

Sierra Montessori Academy (K-8)

Registration dates: March 19-23

Hours: By appointment only. (Call for paperwork and to schedule an appointment.)

Phone: 530-268-9990

Twin Ridges Home Study Charter (K-8)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nevada City — April 3: 530-478-1815

Wheatland — April 4-5: 916-397-7909

Truckee — March 7: 530-550-8673

Union Hill Elementary School (TK-6)

Parent meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, March 12, in gym open enrollment

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 21, through April 11

Registration dates: March 20-22

Hours: By appointment only; online enrollment. (Kiosks are available in the school office.)

Phone: 530-273-8456

Vantage Point Charter School (K-12)

Registration dates: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-432-5312

Williams Ranch School (K-5)

Registration & tour dates: April 4 & May 17

Hours: By appointment only.

Phone: 530-432-7300

Email: sdouglas@pennvalleyschools.k12.ca.us

Yuba River Charter School (K-8)

Application deadline Mar. 1

Hours: By appointment only; call to reserve space

Phone: 530-265-6060 x102

Email: enrollment@yubariverschool.org