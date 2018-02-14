Western Nevada County schools 2018 kindergarten registration
February 14, 2018
Registration for Western Nevada County schools has begun and registration dates are approaching.
Children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1, are eligible for kindergarten. Students turning 5 between Sept. 2, and Dec. 2, are eligible for transitional kindergarten.
Parents may need the following items during the registration process (check with school to verify): Original birth certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate), record of child's immunization records, health checkup — report of health examination for school entry, oral health assessment, emergency phone numbers or contacts, legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate), health insurance policy number, proof of residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address), and the enrolling kindergartner.
Here are schools with their registration dates, times, phone numbers and email addresses.
Alta Sierra School (TK-5)
Parent meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the multipurpose room.
Recommended Stories For You
Registration Date: Thursday, April 26
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-272-2319
Ananda Living Wisdom School (K-12)
Parent Meeting: Thursday, April 12
Registration Date: April 9-20
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-478-7640
Email: Hridaya@livingwisdom.org
Arete Charter Academy (TK-8)
Parent meeting: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.
Registration date: March 14-16
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-268-2805
Bell Hill Academy (K-4)
Parent meetings: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15 in Scotten multipurpose room and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 15 or March 17)
Registration dates: April 9-13
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-273-2281
Chicago Park School (TK-8) Chicago Park Comm. Charter
Parent meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12
Registration date: 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 13
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Phone: 530-346-2153
Clear Creek School (K-8)
Registration date: Thursday, March 22
Hours: By appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Phone: 530-273-3664
Cottage Hill School (TK-5)
Parent meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20
Registration date: Wednesday, March 21
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-268-2808
Deer Creek School (TK-4)
Parent meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1
Registration dates: May 23 & 24
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-265-1870
Echo Ridge Christian School (K-8)
Parent meeting: 9 a.m. Friday, March 2
Registration date: Friday, March 2
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: 530-265-2057
Forest Charter School (K-12)
Parent meeting: Wednesday, April 25
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-265-4823
Forest Lake Christian School (K-12)
Preview days: Feb. 28, March 21, April 18, May 16
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-268-1505
Grass Valley Charter School (K-8)
Kindergarten round-up: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 6
Parent meeting: 5 p.m. May 31 (Adults only please for parent meeting & registration.)
Phone: 530-273-8723
Grizzly Hill School (K-8)
Registration dates: April 16-20
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Parent meeting: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18. Call for paperwork & to schedule appointment.
Phone: 530-265-9052
Mt. St. Mary Academy (TK-8)
Parent meeting: Thursday, March 15
Time: 6:30-7 p.m. (childcare provided)
Shadow day: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 22
Registration open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
No appointment necessary
Phone: 530-273-4694
Nevada City Charter School (TK-8)
Parent meeting: March 7
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Hours: By appointment only.
Registration dates: Ongoing until June 15
Phone: 530-265-1885
Nevada City School Of The Arts Charter (TK-8)
Application deadline: 1 p.m. April 13
Parent meeting: March 8 & April 11. Pick up application at parent meeting.
Phone: 530-273-7736 x218
Email: enrollment@ncsota.org
Ready Springs School (TK-8)
Parent meeting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6
Registration dates: Wednesday, March 21, and Wednesday, May 16
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-432-1118
Scotten School (TK-4)
Parent meetings: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in Scotten multipurpose room and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bell Hill Academy (Parents of Bell Hill/Scotten can attend on either March 15 or March 17)
Registration dates: April 9-13
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-273-6472
Sierra Montessori Academy (K-8)
Registration dates: March 19-23
Hours: By appointment only. (Call for paperwork and to schedule an appointment.)
Phone: 530-268-9990
Twin Ridges Home Study Charter (K-8)
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nevada City — April 3: 530-478-1815
Wheatland — April 4-5: 916-397-7909
Truckee — March 7: 530-550-8673
Union Hill Elementary School (TK-6)
Parent meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, March 12, in gym open enrollment
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 21, through April 11
Registration dates: March 20-22
Hours: By appointment only; online enrollment. (Kiosks are available in the school office.)
Phone: 530-273-8456
Vantage Point Charter School (K-12)
Registration dates: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-432-5312
Williams Ranch School (K-5)
Registration & tour dates: April 4 & May 17
Hours: By appointment only.
Phone: 530-432-7300
Email: sdouglas@pennvalleyschools.k12.ca.us
Yuba River Charter School (K-8)
Application deadline Mar. 1
Hours: By appointment only; call to reserve space
Phone: 530-265-6060 x102
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley
- Nevada City’s iconic National Hotel sold
- Nevada City’s iconic National Hotel sold
- (VIDEO) Nevada County staff now prepped to write draft marijuana ordinance