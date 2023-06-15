Western Gateway Dog Park is hosting its first flea market fundraiser to help the dog park and the people in the local community, a press release stated.
The one day event takes place Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Western Gateway Park. According to the release, there will be nearly 50 vendor booths and parking will be free.
“We do not receive direct funding through tax dollars so our annual rattlesnake avoidance clinic and this flea market will greatly help to maintain and improve the dog park,” wrote Jeri Stone, Assoc. VP of Friends of Western Gateway Dog Park in the release.
Western Gateway Park is located at 18560 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley. For more information, call 530-432-4949 or visit http://westerngatewaypark.com/.