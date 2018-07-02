Wellness project calling for art/writing in Chico

CHICO — Iversen Wellness & Recovery Center is calling for art and writing submissions for Diverse Minds North State Journal & Art Show 2018.

Diverse Minds is a program to promote mental wellness through the arts in Northern California.

Anyone in the northern 16 counties who has experience, either personally or with others who have mental illness, is invited to submit.

Submissions can include painting, drawing, photography, crafts, music, video, animation, dance, graphic/digital art, collage, poetry, short stories, essays, and more.

New this year, Diverse Minds will host a community art show, Nov. 1-4, at the Museum of Northern California Art in Chico. The Journal, an annual publication of art and writing, will be released at the show.

The Art Show submission deadline is Aug. 1. Submission guidelines and forms are available now at the website: nvcss.org/diverseminds.

The Iversen Wellness & Recovery Center offers an environment of inclusiveness, recovery, and wellness to adults living with persistent mental illness. Members share their ideas to create a setting that is peer-led and agency supported. The Iversen Center is a "stigma-free" environment offering activities, groups, and social support opportunities.

Source: The Iversen Center, a part of Northern Valley Catholic Social Service, is a program supported by Butte County Department of Behavioral Health and MHSA funding.