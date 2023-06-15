Join us in celebrating Pride Month! On Sunday, June 18, The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, The Miners Foundry, and Nevada County Pride are co-presenting a special evening at the Nevada Theatre. We will be screening the film, THE UNABRIDGED MRS. VERA’S DAYBOOK at 7 p.m. After the screening, there will be an on-stage conversation with the director and two artists. This event is a fundraiser for NC Pride, with support from Citizens for Choice and Sierra Foothill AIDS Foundation. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a great cause and enjoy a fantastic film. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are strongly suggested.

The Unabridged Mrs. Vera’s Daybook tells a story of activism through the work of David Faulk and Michael Johnstone, two San Francisco queer artists confronting AIDS with the survival tools of art, love, and creativity. Director Robert James expands his original film, Verasphere: A Love Story in Costume, to further describe the journey of these two individual artists and the choices they are making to celebrate each day of life. “The film has something for everyone — a history of the AIDS epidemic and activism in SF, the SF queer arts community, and so much more. It’s a brilliant story that will make you laugh out loud, and cry”, says Rick Partridge, Board Chair of Nevada County Pride.