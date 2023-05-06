2022 05 15 SMC all

The Sierra Master Chorale and chamber orchestra will explore the variety of sounds, textures, and effects produced by choral composers over the centuries.

 Photo by Valle Visions Photography

What better way to welcome warm spring days than with great choral music? InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale, conducted by Alison Skinner, on Sunday May 21 and Tuesday, May 23.

The Sierra Master Chorale and chamber orchestra will explore the variety of sounds, textures, and effects produced by choral composers over the centuries. From the enchanting, single-line chant, Karitas, by the first known woman composer of Western music, Hildegaard von Bingen (1098-1179), the choir and orchestra journey reveals great works through the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and 20th Century Eras, and into the current time.