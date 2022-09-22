‘Welcome Home:’ Artist Leans returns to The Chambers Project

The Chambers Project is pleased to announce and welcome back to Nevada County the artist known as Leans.

Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Leans lands in the US with “Welcome Home” – the artist’s second solo exhibition at The Chambers Project.

“Welcome Home” will showcase the whimsical workings of the artist’s extensive and colorful imagination. As an interdisciplinary artist, Leans moves through the mediums of oil paint, wooden sculpture, embroidery, animation and bronze. The results are psychedelic pop elements with traditional techniques that give birth to a world where characters create a narrative ever unfolding.

This reciprocal amalgamation of the past three years of his studio practice marks the genesis of a unique and fresh narrative within his body of work. Through his work he strives to fabricate a surreal vision that can be seen by the viewer on numerous occasions and enjoyed in alternative ways on each visit.

“They are building a little more of a narrative in the story I’m trying to create,” Leans said of the characters that have emerged in his work. “Leansy is the main character…he kind of came about because I built him. I wanted to see what it would look like if I made a toy. He is the main character and I put him into different scenarios.”

Leans emerged in the Australian art scene as a muralist and graffiti artist. His background in architecture gives him a unique perspective on the use of color and 3D elements, which is why he says he loves to work on buildings.

“I met him when he was 22 and what I liked about Leans originally was the architectural texture of the paintings which I thought was fascinating,” said gallery founder Brian Chambers. “What drew me was how he could manipulate a building with 3D effects and he started to translate that to canvas and that has evolved since then. It’s very exciting to witness this evolution.”

Now 27 years old and at a really pivotal point in his art career, Leans is poised to continue to ignite new styles that cement his position in the psychedelic art world.

The artist draws inspiration from the likes of Rick Griffin, R.Crumb and living artists such as Takashi Murakami and Daniel Arsham. Leans combines these influences with his graffiti roots and offers a captivating stance on modern psychedelic art.

The Chambers Project is the world’s leading psychedelic art gallery representing the most influential contemporary artists in psychedelic culture, as well as holding long standing relationships with artists Ralph Steadman, Roger Dean, the Rick Griffin Estate, Oliver Vernon and Mars 1.

The exhibition will be open to the public from September 24 through November 12.

Source: The Chambers Project