Wednesday’s Theatre by the Book reading an ‘unconventional love story’

Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present “In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play” as the next in the ongoing Theater by the Book staged reading series. Taking place one night only on Wednesday, November 16, the play is a scintillating depiction of self-discovery that will have audiences laughing and giggling the whole way through.

Written by Sarah Ruhl, “In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play” revolves around the invention of the vibrator as a cure for women’s “hysteria” in the late 1800s. But that is only the backdrop for a more interesting look into one couple’s marriage. According to director Michele Nesbit, the play is “an unconventional love story. It will make you hold your breath with anticipation as the characters discover intimacy and laugh at their naivety to sexuality.”

Nominated in 2010 for a Tony Award for Best Play, this show is a fascinating and over-the-top funny exploration of love, marriage, and the changing nature of our closest relationships. The wonderfully talented cast features an array of local actors including Danny Deluca, Alexis Gross, Rachel Darrow, Ariel Elliott, Jesse Sabin, and Audrey Delgado.

Because this is a staged reading, the actors will take the stage with books in hand to bring the play to life through the power of language alone. What you may miss in sets or costumes is replaced by live sound effects, stage directions, and your own imagination.

This is the ninth year Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry have teamed up and the 37th Theater by the Book presented by Sierra Stages. The final play of the year will be Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” on December 21.

For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.

KNOW & GO WHAT: In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play WHEN: 7 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry INFORMATION: http://www.SierraStages.org ; 530.346.3210

Source: Sierra Stages