We will rock you: A night at the Vets Hall with Queen

TICKETS: $35/Adv, $45/Door. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door. Advance General Admission tickets are also available at BriarPatch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office.

In a typical Freddie Mercury sort of way, singer Gary Mullen says to those planning to attend One Night of Queen, "Darlings, the seats are only for window dressings; don't use them."

Presented by Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Mullen and his band The Works will be at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building Sunday evening, bringing the Queen tribute show to Nevada County in a time when the British band's popularity is arguably at an all-time high.

After winning a British talent show called "Stars in Their Eyes" — an American Idol-type show where the performers impersonate famous singers — as Freddie Mercury, Scottish native Mullen formed a professional band in 2002 that could emulate the members of Queen. He has not looked back.

One Night of Queen is a full Queen concert experience complete with lighting, staging, and costumes.

"We are a Queen tribute band," Mullen said. "We try to create a moment in time we will never see again, which is a Queen with Freddie.

"This is our interpretation of what a concert would have been like — wild, exciting, bright, loud. It is not a sit and clap your hands kind of show. It's not a ballet. It's not an opera. It's a rock concert. If you want to dance, head bang, play your air guitar or sing until your throat bleeds, go for it, because we actively encourage all of the above."

As a life-long Queen fan the release of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody has not only been a boon for the band but also a bit of a relief.

"It was a long time coming but has been great for his band," said Mullen. "It took eight years to make and a lot of us fans weren't sure it would ever be made.

"It has been a phenomenal explosion of Queen and great for us of course, since we are a Queen tribute band, but what we are finding is a lot of young kids discovering Queen, coming along with their parents. They know all the songs, they know when to clap their hands, they know what is coming next. It's been unbelievable."

This is the first time the Miners Foundry has presented an event at the Vets Hall. Executive director Gretchen Bond said, "The dates worked for the Vets Hall and we needed a much bigger stage show than the foundry stage can handle, and the capacity is bigger. We strive to keep ticket prices reasonable for the community, so we needed a larger venue."

Though the Foundry has been presenting music for nearly a decade, the community perception seems to be that they are mainly an event venue.

"It's hard to change people's thinking," said Hummel Bond. "We are very, very busy. In reality, the rental revenue and event revenue is comparable. Of course, membership and donations are important to us as well, but we have brought a ton of acts here."

Miners Foundry puts on about 400 events a year.

"We do have more than one event happening in a day," she said. "We might have a Spelling Contest in the day and Foundry Sings in the evening and we have a lot of annual events like the Craft Fair, Reader's Theatre, The Psychic Fair, and many community cultural events."

As for One Night of Queen, Bond said, "I met their agent last fall at a conference, and we talked about bringing them here. It is a pretty big deal for us, and we are super excited about it. They are a wonderful band and they do a great job. It's going to be amazing."

Concert goers can expect to hear hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Radio GaGa," "Another One Bites the Dust," and many more but there will be a surprise or two for the die-hard fans.

The show is a little earlier than usual with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. It's general admission — with seats– but there will be a dance floor.

"Don't come and sit on your backside," advised Mullen. "Get up and dance. Sing along and have a good time. We like to say it's the most fun you can have with your clothes on!"

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.