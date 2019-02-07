We want the folk: Village Folk Orkestra play danceable international tunes
February 7, 2019
WHAT: Village Folk Orkestra WHERE: Fletcher’s Salsa Sierra, 542 Searls Avenue, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, February 8. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. INFO: Call 530-272-4650
TICKETS: Free, donations graciously accepted
Lonna Whipple and the seven-member Village Folk Orkestra bring a broad range of European folk music to their Friday dance-concert.
Pop numbers include Greek import "Never on Sunday" and lively Serbian party songs. A Roumanian ritual song tells the sadness of women who are losing a friend to marriage. Listeners and dancers are both invited to a new venue for the group, Fletcher's Salsa Sierra in Nevada City.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for dance teaching, and the band plays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There's easy parking outside and a donation basket inside, plus snacks and drinks. For more information please call 530-272-4650.
