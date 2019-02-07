 We want the folk: Village Folk Orkestra play danceable international tunes | TheUnion.com

We want the folk: Village Folk Orkestra play danceable international tunes

Submitted to Prospector
Submitted photo by David Unterman

Lonna Whipple rehearses on the Bulgarian fiddle and Barry Angell on tambura.

Lonna Whipple and the seven-member Village Folk Orkestra bring a broad range of European folk music to their Friday dance-concert.

Pop numbers include Greek import "Never on Sunday" and lively Serbian party songs. A Roumanian ritual song tells the sadness of women who are losing a friend to marriage. Listeners and dancers are both invited to a new venue for the group, Fletcher's Salsa Sierra in Nevada City.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for dance teaching, and the band plays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There's easy parking outside and a donation basket inside, plus snacks and drinks. For more information please call 530-272-4650.

The event is free, but there will be a basket for donations.

WHAT: Village Folk Orkestra WHERE: Fletcher’s Salsa Sierra, 542 Searls Avenue, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, February 8. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. INFO: Call 530-272-4650

TICKETS: Free, donations graciously accepted

