‘We kick butt:’ Miners Foundry Proudly Presents Brubeck Brothers Jazz Quartet

Their famous father started out living the cowboy life in Northern California before becoming one of the premiere legends of Jazz. The musical influence of Dave Brubeck will be easy to hear as brothers Chris (trombone, bass) and Dan (drums) Brubeck along with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, spend an evening in Nevada City entertaining patrons with their straight-ahead jazz style. The group of renowned musicians have been touring the country playing concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals as the Brubeck Brothers Jazz Quartet and will be at the Miners’ Foundry tonight.

During the pandemic, the brothers discovered outtakes from their fathers’ hugely popular “Time Out” recording sessions and decided to release them.

“Some of the outtakes are better than what is on the famous “Time Out” record, so we assembled alternate takes and found other tunes that were not on there and put out the record ‘Time Outtakes,’“ Chris said. ”That got a lot of air play.”

The quartet will bring their own distinctive flair but will also feature a good amount of their dad’s music in a delayed celebration of what would have been his 100th birthday in 2020. In describing what people can expect, Chris said, “There are so many things we call jazz — from Dixieland to Smooth Jazz. We are not smooth jazz, and we are not Dixieland. We inherited a lot of musical taste from our dad. We are not super hard bop. We are not Avant Garde. It’s pretty much hard swinging mainstream jazz.”

But, he added, because of the age they are, they also add a little bit of funk. Brother Dan will play amazing drum solos with a more rock and roll viewpoint. Mike is known for his incredible chops. Chuck is reportedly always taking chances, and Chris plays electric fretless bass with his own unique style.

“People really have been enjoying our concerts,” Chris said. “People shouldn’t be afraid they will be alienated by hearing it. We come right down the middle. We kick butt. It’s exciting and happy and beautiful too.”

The Miners Foundry provides a no host full bar and snacks available for purchase. Tickets are available online at minersfoundry.org.

Source: The Miners Foundry

KNOW & GO WHO: Brubeck Brothers Quartet WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 11, Doors: 7 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. HOW: $30 Advance, $35 Door Day of show and At the Door. $40 reserved cabaret table seating TICKETS: Tickets available online , by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring St. Tuesday – Friday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.