We could all use a laugh: Miners Foundry hosts Comedy Night

In the spirit of providing the community with a reason to laugh, Miners Foundry along with The BVNKR and Whimsicorp! will present a series of Comedy Nights. The first of the performances will take place Friday, Jan. 28, in the Osborn/Woods Hall.

The premiere night will feature comedians Bri Kane, John Bivens, Casey Burke and Jori Phillips. The event will be hosted by Michaela King.

“Our first 2022 Comedy Night is a celebration of local Nevada County comedy,” said Phillips. “We are lucky enough to be surrounded by immensely talented artists and comedians in this community — comedians who have toured the country, comedians who have filmed comedy specials, comedians funny and tough enough to show we can keep up with any city around.”

“You need an excuse to wear some clothes that cannot be categorized as ‘loungewear’ or ‘home office casual,’” joked host Michaela King. “No judgement. Those sweats look good on you but some of your outfits may be feeling neglected. And shoes are fun.”

The series will continue on with a bevy of talented stand-ups of both local and national origin. For their part, The BVNKR—founded by King and Trevor Wade — is Nevada County’s premier stand-up comedy coalition, while Whimsicorp! Is the brainchild of Jori Phillips and is a film and entertainment company, also run locally.





Future Comedy Nights will be held Feb. 18, March 11 and April 15 with a rotating lineup of talent.

The producers and Miners Foundry would like to remind audiences that while the show welcomes all ages, discretion is advised as some material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test is required for entry. Masks are required while not actively eating or drinking.

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

The following safety protocols are currently in effect for all Miners Foundry presented events that are open to the public and held indoors:

• Proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of the eventt

• All individuals regardless of vaccination status are required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center