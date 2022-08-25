‘We are doing this for our community:’ Ridgestock is back and ready to rock

In 2019, Roo Cantada announced she would no longer organize the Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Expo after 20 years of doing so and a fond farewell was enjoyed by all who attended. However, long time Ridge residents, Barbara and Brian Jones (operating as Foodoo Productions) quickly decided to take on the project and began planning Ridgestock 2020, believing in the importance of the festival for music lovers and for the North San Juan Ridge community. Then COVID happened.

Now, two years in the making, the 21st Ridgestock takes place this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the North Columbia Schoolhouse, located on the ridge just north of Nevada City.

The event features speakers, vendors, a kid’s area and of course a great variety of musical acts that will have people dancing throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Brian Jones said the Ridgestock Expo was founded on the idea of explaining sustainability.

“People were starting to talk about sustainability as a term in society, so Roo (Cantada) thought let’s have speakers as well as music so we can get some information out,” Brian said. “It started to give information of what you could do in your life to practice more sustainable living. So that really opened over the years, from solar people to compost people. This year we are carrying on with that.”

In between band sets, speakers will take the stage to share information on a variety of topics including Daniel Fink talking about regenerative agriculture, SYRCL representatives discussing their growing green program, and Martin Web will broadcast his podcast “Balance Beam” from the stage.

The festival will also include several vendors selling crafts, informational booths and kids’ activities.

“We have a lot planned,” Barbara said. “If the kids are happy, the parents are happy.”

The all-ages event will also have several food and beverage booths.

The North Columbia Schoolhouse is a great venue with lots of room for kids to run around and for people to enjoy the many great musical acts set to perform, including local band Caltucky, Brian said.

“Caltucky is our local bluegrass jam band, they really like to pack the house,” he said.

“Nerve Ascending,” also playing at the festival, is a local psychedelic folk duo. Later, Auburn based “Brotherly Mud”, who play acoustic harmony folk rock, featuring pedal steel great, will take the stage. Pete Grant will be playing music often compared to Simon and Garfunkel and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

“The chemistry I see building with the bands is exciting,” Brian said. “Our headliner ‘Afrolicious’ and the band who goes right before them, ‘Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe’ know each other and are exited to be at the same festival.” The funk groove will take over as the sun sets on the ridge.

Barbara and Brian are ready to see their hard work pay off as many of the vendors and acts committed to participate over a year ago and they have juggled to keep the event happening through years of uncertainty. Now, Barbara said she hopes people walk away feeling high.

“I am using the word high because it’s the ridge but what I really mean is have their spirits be really high and fulfilled from a night of good times and community,” she said.

“And inspired by the speakers and knowing Ridgestock is back strong and better than ever,” Brian interjected.

Barbara added, “We are doing this for our community.” The couple often volunteer as a way to stay engaged and are all about community building. They took on this rock and roll festival to keep the community strong, admitting they have their hands full as they manage the event while working other jobs as well as their own businesses.

The couple agree it may have taken two years, but it’s been worth it.

“It’s really rewarding,” Brian said. “People are excited and we are ready for it.”

“Caltucky is our local bluegrass jam band, they really like to pack the house,” festival co-organizer Brian Jones said.



“Our headliner ‘Afrolicious’ and the band who goes right before them, ‘Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe’ know each other and are exited to be at the same festival," event co-organizer Brian Jones said.

Submitted photo

“Our headliner ‘Afrolicious’ and the band who goes right before them, ‘Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe’ know each other and are exited to be at the same festival," event co-organizer Brian Jones said.

Submitted photo