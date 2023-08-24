Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) presents Watch & Wonder, a three-day mini-fest for the young and young at heart, featuring programming that inspires a sense of awe through the magic of film, dance, puppetry, and more, August 25-27 at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Coming off of a successful twenty-third annual international film festival and Movies Under the Pines outdoor film series, NCFF is launching a new event that will appeal to all ages, with an emphasis on younger audiences.