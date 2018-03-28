Walk to Jerusalem: Gold Country Calvary Chapel puts on a passion play in Grass Valley
March 28, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem”
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Gold Country Calvary Chapel, 13026 La Barr Meadows Rd. in Grass Valley
TICKETS: Free
INFO: For more information contact Gold Country Calvary Chapel at 530-274-2108.
This Easter the interior of Gold Country Calvary Chapel will be transformed into the streets of Jerusalem for a two day presentation of a resurrection passion play entitled "Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem."
More than one hundred volunteers bring the story of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection to life through drama, song and pageantry. There are approximately 28 people in the cast — men, women, and children of all ages. Another 28 people donate their time and efforts as production staff. Many of the production committees work year-round to prepare for the production.
Each presentation will feature a visit to the upper room where guests can have supper with Jesus and his disciples. The program concludes in a mighty burst of praise.
The story, presented in five separate scenes, transports the audience through the joys, sufferings, trials and sorrows leading to Resurrection morning. Two tour guides will escort audience members through the city.
"Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem" is a celebration of the resurrection of the Savior. It's an exciting interpretation of the week that changed the course of history forever.
"Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem" will be held Thursday through Saturday. Each tour takes approximately 20 minutes. Tours are held continually from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday & Friday. On Saturday, tours are held continually from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The program is free to the public and no tickets are required.
Although all ages are admitted, the church recommends bringing children who are over the age of 8, as some of the more graphic scenes (such as the crucifixion) may be difficult for younger children to handle.
Gold Country Calvary Chapel is located on La Barr Meadows Road near Dog Bar Road at 13026 La Barr Meadows Rd. in Grass Valley.
For more information contact Gold Country Calvary Chapel at 530-274-2108.
