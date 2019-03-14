Wake The Dead hit “The Foothill Fillmore”

Join us Saturday for a Grateful St. Patrick's Day Celebration.

Keep Smilin' Promotions is proud to present a special show at the historic and funky Auburn Odd Fellows Hall, also known as "The Foothill Fillmore." Wake the Dead is an internationally recognized group of musicians that have joined together to perform the music of the Grateful Dead with a huge Celtic twist.

The musicians combine traditional Irish-based instruments, and fuse them with the songs we have all come to know and love by the Grateful Dead. This band has been touring around the country, headlining festivals and venues bringing their fun stylings.

Opening the show will be a band that is no stranger to Keep Smilin' fans, the Grateful Bluegrass Boys, an all-star collection of some of the best Northern California musicians to be found, representing the likes of Poor Man's Whiskey, Achilles Wheel, Hot Buttered Rum and more. The Grateful Bluegrass Boys will be playing a variety of tunes from Van Morrison to Tom Petty — and likely a Jerry tune or two. Do not be late, as the boys will be kicking off shortly after 7:30 p.m.

To complement the music, Keep Smilin' will be bringing in Steve Goldsmith & Liquid Light Productions for a special video treat. The Odd Fellows will be manning the Pub for the evening, providing a full bar and craft brews, along with some fun treats. Being that this is St. Patty's, one can expect some special offerings, from Irish coffee to Guinness.

This event is 21+, so please bring your identification. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music should begin shortly after 7 p.m. It is a dance concert — any of the very limited seating is reserved for folks with needs or who are in a wheelchair, on a first come basis. Tickets are available at Cherry Records, Tribal Weaver, all Dimples, Clock Tower Records, Yabobo and more. Visit www. keepsmilinpromotions.com for online tickets and more information.