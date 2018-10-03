Wabi-Sabi at Kodo Arts: Fall Warehouse Sale starts Friday in Nevada City

Whether it is the simple elegance of a bamboo flower basket woven from 100 year old smoked farmhouse bamboo, the rich patina from decades of use on a Japanese kitchen chest or the simple beauty of a mulberry wood sewing box, this is the world of "Wabi-Sabi."

It is the Japanese aesthetic that one can feel as much as see — especially in wood implements, tools, and in the furniture. These items all use native Japanese woods which highlight the rich grain patterns and intrinsic beauty of each kind of wood.

When you add the elaborate hand-forged iron fittings and metal work and peak inside the mind boggling world of Japanese joinery — each piece becomes a journey of wonder.

Then add years and years of use and a sheen and patina appear, unintentioned but nonetheless so natural and beautiful. In ceramics, a small imperfection from the firing in a kiln becomes art; on a stone lantern a patch of moss asymmetrical and irregular captures the imagination.

The beauty of Japanese antiques can be found in this rich interplay of design, material, nature and use. This is Wabi-Sabi.

Many of the pieces described will be on display and for sale in the upcoming Kodo Arts Fall Warehouse Sale starting Friday and continuing through Oct. 14.

Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques in Nevada City opens its spacious warehouse door to the public only twice a year for nine day shows, in spring and fall. The warehouse is transformed into a Kyoto temple antique market atmosphere.

Japanese furniture, home decor, stone, garden lanterns, art and kimonos will all be on display and available for purchase. Something for every taste and budget. Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Kodo Arts Warehouse is located at 571 Searls Ave. Nevada City.

Call 530-478-0812 or visit http://www.kodo-arts.com for more information.

