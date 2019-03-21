Viva los Boca do Rio: Ecelectic funk outfit to play Golden Era
March 21, 2019
Born in the transitional spaces between Brazil and the Mission District of San Francisco, Boca do Rio aspires to embody the African diaspora, alive through rhythms and pulses, the commonality that binds humans to the air we breathe, the food from which we nourish, the water we imbibe, and the love through which we flourish.
Boca do Rio's music is a psychedelic samba-funk, rooted in traditional samba and baião but also very much its own, with all original material and a sound that is fluid, adaptable and free. The band takes its name from the Portuguese term for the mouth of the river, where myriad streams converge into an energetic river of energetic momentum.
The band was founded by percussionist Alex Calatayud, a native son of Goiania, Brazil, and Kevin Welch of Northern California, a guitarist and a scientist, who developed his love of the samba during his ecological research trips into the Amazon and across the expanse of Brazil.
"Improvisation is a huge part of what we do," wrote Welch, "but samba is at the heart of the band's music. I think Americans need to hear samba as much for its spirit as its musicality. It started in favelas, with African roots and rhythms blending with European parlor music, but the thing that's important for Americans is not just the carnival aspect, but its spirit of celebration."
Boca do Rio will be appearing at the Golden Era Lounge March 30 at 8:30 p.m.
Trending In: Entertainment
- San Francisco talk show ‘Your Call’ is making waves on The Bridge 105.7 FM
- What ‘rescue only’ means to shelter animals
- Getting lucky: Truth or Dare’s March burlesque show celebrates St. Paddy’s
- Hindi Greenberg: “Hand to God” will make you laugh, cringe and love it!
- ‘Battle of the Sexes’ film has connections to Nevada County (VIDEO)
Trending Sitewide
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park
- Vintage ice cream cart stolen in Nevada City dumped at Rood Center
- Nevada County DA clears deputies involved in non-fatal shooting
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.