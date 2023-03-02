Red-tailed Hawk by Richard Mooney

 Submitted photo

The exhibit, “Visions of Wildlife — Photography of Richard Mooney” abounds in energy, grace, and natural beauty, according to a press release.

Mooney, a Nevada County resident, has spent most of his adult life with a camera in hand and in the last 20 years has focused much of his interest in wildlife photography. Traveling throughout the United States, primarily by car, he has captured photos of wildlife from bears to bobcats to great blue herons. His images have won awards at the Nevada County Fair, been featured in California Department of Fish and Wildlife publications “Watchable Wildlife” magazine, and hung in the Governor’s hallway at the State Capitol.