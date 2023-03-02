The exhibit, “Visions of Wildlife — Photography of Richard Mooney” abounds in energy, grace, and natural beauty, according to a press release.
Mooney, a Nevada County resident, has spent most of his adult life with a camera in hand and in the last 20 years has focused much of his interest in wildlife photography. Traveling throughout the United States, primarily by car, he has captured photos of wildlife from bears to bobcats to great blue herons. His images have won awards at the Nevada County Fair, been featured in California Department of Fish and Wildlife publications “Watchable Wildlife” magazine, and hung in the Governor’s hallway at the State Capitol.
“We are pleased to be featuring Dick’s photos this spring and love the idea that this is not only a beautiful wildlife photography exhibit but a celebration of his 90th birthday,” stated Faith Hegeman of Edward Jones in the release.
The opening reception for the exhibit is Friday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. In the release, Hegeman said there will be birthday cake.
This exhibit is part of the celebration of Photography Month sponsored by the Nevada County Camera Club. Photography Month was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento and includes a variety of events in Nevada, Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties, the release states.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Exhibit “Visions of Wildlife — Photography of Richard Mooney” WHEN: March 3 — May 26; Public Reception — Friday, March 3 from 4 — 6 p.m. WHERE: Edward Jones Conference Room, 580 Brunswick Rd, Suite 200, Grass Valley MORE INFO: http://www.nccameraclub.com {related_content_uuid}69f2fafd-9a8e-43d9-9d8c-6e073d0e7d91{/related_content_uuid}