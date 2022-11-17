‘Virtuoso ensemble:’ InConert Sierra presents Tempest Trio

Pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler, and cellist Amit Peled are known as one of the most exciting trios on the international scene.

Provided photo

InConcert Sierra will present the internationally acclaimed “Tempest Trio” on Sunday afternoon, November 20 at 2 p.m.

Pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler, and cellist Amit Peled are known as one of the most exciting trios on the international scene. Tempest Trio has been compared by critics to the legendary “Million Dollar Trio” of Arthur Rubinstein, Gregor Piatigorsky, and Jascha Heifetz.

“The Tempest Trio is a virtuoso ensemble in the true sense of the word: the members of the group are all brilliant instrumentalists, but they’re also perfectly matched and perfectly sensitive to one another, so that the musical sum is even greater than its remarkable parts,” said Miles Hoffman, Artistic Director of the American Chamber Players.

The Sunday afternoon program will include Beethoven’s lush and stirring “Piano Trio No. 4,” Brahms “Piano Trio No. 2,” and Stutschewsky’s “Hassidic Fantasy.”

Cellist Peled has performed on the InConcert series five times since his debut here in 2007.

“It’s been fun to get to know Amit and watch his life as a parent, musician, and professor expand exponentially over the past 15 years,” said Ken Hardin, ICS Artistic Director. “He is now an international name with an explosive touring and teaching career. We are all excited to have Amit return, and this time, with two of his world-famous colleagues.”

As committed pedagogues, the members of the Tempest Trio all teach in prestigious universities and summer festivals around the world and share their knowledge, experience and joy of music making through intensive educational residencies, masterclasses and lectures, which they offer during each season.

As an example, Peled will work with the young composers of InConcert’s “Composers Project” on Saturday, November 19.

“One of the opportunities ICS is able to bring to the young composers is access to our incredible Third Sunday artists. Amit is an exceptional human being and musician; and we’re sure the students will get a lot out of meeting with him,” said Hardin.

For Amit Peled fans, he now plays a 1695 Grancino and reports that he feels it “is like basking in an imaginary hot chocolate bath.” (Minnesota Public Radio)

There is a 20-minute pre-concert forum that begins at 1:15 p.m., prior to the performance.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County non-profit organization that presents high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, ICS is celebrating 76 years as an integral part of Nevada County’s arts community. For more information, call 530-273-3990 or please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org .

Source: InConcert Sierra