Virtual origami crane watercolor tutorial with CATS

Join CATS (Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra) on Friday, June 25, 7 p.m., via Zoom, as CATS continues its virtual cultural enrichment this summer. We are happy to feature an Origami Crane Watercolor Tutorial by Allison Chan.

Allison grew up in the CATS family, is currently on its Board of Directors, has been on stage in CATS’ productions, and is currently an arts teacher in Davis, California. She is also an illustrator and the author of a children’s book, “My First Cell Phone Rules.” Allison will take you through the methodical techniques and meditative calmness of watercoloring, with Zentangle patterns. See origami photo of the finished product on the CATS website.

Watercoloring may inspire concentration and stir creativity.The Japanese origami crane is a symbol of love, peace, healing, and happiness. Watch the segment first and then try out your hands later. In July, CATS will present, via Zoom, “The Art of Origami,” with Patty Lum-Ohmann, where she will teach how to fold a crane and a variety of other patterns.

KNOW & GO WHO: CATS, Allison Chan WHAT: Origami crane watercolor tutorial with CATS WHEN: Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. WHERE: via Zoom. Zoom ID and Passcode are on the CATS website, http://www.catsweb.org MORE INFO: http://www.catsweb.org

Allison Chan

