Virtual film night to benefit Yuba River cleanup

Join BriarPatch Food Co-op and Wild & Scenic Film Festival for a virtual screening of the documentary film “The Story of Plastic” followed by an exclusive interview with Director Deia Schlosberg on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m. as part of the Co-op’s line-up of Plastic Free July activities.

“We’re really excited to share this important film with the community and hope it inspires folks to take steps to reduce their own plastic waste and feel empowered to use their voice to change the status quo,” said Communications Specialist Laura Petersen.

A percentage of proceeds from the event will benefit South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL)’s Annual Yuba River Cleanup and ticket holders will receive a reusable tote bag. Registered guests will receive a password-protected link to Vimeo the day of the screening. The film and pre-recorded interview will be available for five days to ticket holders.

Called a “searing exposé,” “The Story of Plastic” reveals the truth behind plastic pollution and plastic recycling. Virtual filmgoers will travel around the globe, visiting marginalized communities where waste products generated by the powerful oil and gas industry are piling up causing a crisis too big to ignore. From the extraction of fossil fuels and plastic disposal to a global resistance fighting back, “The Story of Plastic” is a poignant, life-changing film depicting one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

“The thing that helped keep me going every day was working with all the amazing activists, organizers, scientists and politicians that are really fighting, that are using their time on this planet to really contribute,” said Schlosberg.

Deia Schlosberg’s background is in environmental education, visual arts and expeditioning. In 2009, she was awarded a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award for a two-year, 7800-mile through-hike of the Andes Mountains.

Deia first made national news in 2016 for filming the pipeline protest in North Dakota. She produced Josh Fox’s climate change film, “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” (Sundance/HBO). She also co-produced “Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock“ (Tribeca/Netflix) and ”The Reluctant Radical“ (2018) and co-directed and produced ”Cold Love.“ Her short film, ”Backyard,“ a look at the human impacts of fracking, won two student Emmys (Best Documentary, Bricker Humanitarian Award). In 2019, she was named one of DOC NYC’s 40 under 40.

BriarPatch is committed to providing educational resources and taking steps to reduce impacts that harm the environment. Earlier this year, BriarPatch announced ambitious 2025 Sustainability Goals to address concerns of Global Climate Change and recently joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. Throughout July, The Co-op is sharing tips and resources for consumers to reduce their plastic waste by encouraging shoppers to make a habit of using reusable bags, containers, cups and straws rather than disposable and sharing staff picks of favorite sustainable products.

Source: BriarPatch Co-op

MORE INFO Tickets to “The Story of Plastic”: https://bit.ly/3AF1A0N Plastic Free July: https://bit.ly/3dTQ6N1 2025 Sustainability Goals: https://bit.ly/3yFBf0D