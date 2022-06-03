Village Market Days returns

The 4th annual Village Market Day celebration will return to Nevada City on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This downtown celebration shines a spotlight on the area’s shopping district along with its food, beer and wine scene – plus local entertainment. For one day only, downtown business will head to the streets for a sidewalk sale where visitors can take advantage of shopping specials.

In addition to dozens of brick-and-mortar shops there will also be eclectic vendors, nonprofits, street performers, kid’s activities and more. Nevada City’s shops and vendors will feature everything from vintage items, handmade and local homewares, clothing, jewelry, and world goods to musical instruments, garden treasures, rare books, and more. Foodies will find offerings such as Farm to Table, pub faire, artisan chocolates and ice cream. Art lovers can explore local galleries. History buffs can visit restored Victorians homes in our neighborhoods.

The dance school, Universe City of Street Dance, led by Tzoul Chuen, will perform. Chuen believes that partner dancing when taught correctly can be extremely beneficial to one’s mental and emotional health and aims to bring those benefits to Nevada City with his performance. The Hobo Diva Psychic Poet will be typing up fortunes all day in front of the New York Hotel Building. The Hobo Diva is a psychic poet who teaches about the medicine found in nature and in ourselves through typing on the spot poems with her typewriter. Additionally, there will be live music throughout town.

“Village Market Day is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to head into town, catch up with one another, and enjoy the good weather,” says Eileen Jorgensen, owner of the Magic Carpet and event co-organizer. “It’s a reminder of the importance of celebrating community.” Crush Roller Shop will be hosting tie-dying from 1 to 4 p.m. For $20 anyone can tie-dye a Crush T-shirt, available in both youth and adult sizes. Kids can have their faces painted on lower Commercial Street all day long. Mountain Pastimes will host ongoing magic shows for kids from noon to 4 p.m. Tarot artist and reader, Jessica Henry, will be providing readings on lower Commercial Street all day. We encourage the whole community to come out to join this wonderful celebration.

More information can be found by visiting: nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-village-marketplace/

Source: Nevada City Chamber