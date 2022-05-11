Vieux Farka Touré to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts will welcome guitarist, singer and songwriter Vieux Farka Touré to its Marisa Funk Theater on May 14. Often referred to as “The Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré was born in Niafunké, Mali and is the son of Malian guitar player Ali Farka Touré. Vieux pays homage to his father and follows Ali’s musical tradition, giving new versions of the West African music that is echoed in the American blues, effortlessly blending elements of Latin, rock, and jazz into his sound.

Vieux was initially a drummer and calabash (bottle gourd) player at Mali’s Institut National des Arts, but secretly began playing guitar in 2001. Vieux defied his family’s urges for him to become a soldier, choosing instead to carry on his father’s musical legacy.

For over twenty years, Vieux has been honing his craft and prowess on the guitar spanning a dozen remarkable albums, including noteworthy collaborations with New York-based singer Julia Easterlin and Israeli superstar Idan Raichel dubbed ‘The Touré-Raichel Collective’ that has been hailed by fans and critics alike as a masterpiece and one of the best collaborative albums in the history of international music, drawing comparisons to Ali Farka Touré and Ry Cooder’s legendary Talking Timbuktu album. With each new project, Vieux expands his horizons, embraces new challenges and further entrenches his reputation as one of the world’s most talented and innovative musicians.

Source: The Center for the Arts