Valentine party makes ‘love’ an action verb
February 8, 2019
WHAT: Love Conquers All party featuring Beaucoup Chapeaux
WHERE: Love Building, 660 Minnie Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m to 9 p.m.
TICKETS: Adult and student tickets will go on sale a half hour in advance at the door for $20/$10. Discounted tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com.
"Love" will serve as an action verb tonight at the Love Conquers All party. This Valentine-themed benefit promises music, dancing, civic action, and a chance to win a prize for your honey — all at Condon Park's Love Building in Grass Valley.
Local band Beaucoup Chapeaux will play to the crowd, with heart-thumping music and romantic ballads from its ever-expanding repertoire of originals, including Americana dance tunes and lovingly re-imagined traditional and contemporary European, Balkan, Celtic, North and South American songs.
Sponsors and local businesses will provide desserts and games. Admissions and booth ticket sales will help raise funds to ensure summer camp scholarships for young change agents. These youth, in turn, will engage the community in addressing wildfire issues with awareness, preparedness, collaboration and compassion at the 2019 Climate Change Agents Camp, a five-day overnight camp.
Since 2014, camp youth have served Nevada County and communities beyond, in service arenas such as hunger/food security, regenerative agriculture, water issues, and renewable energy. They have developed life skills, sharpened practical knowledge and taught collaboration processes to the broader community along the way. This year, the stakes heighten as they engage the community in the challenge of facing future land use, emergency response and family preparedness issues.
The camp is sponsored by Climate Action Now (CAN), Full-Circle Learning, Audubon Society, Forest Issues Group, Earth Justice Ministries and Nevada City Retreats. Sponsors urge everyone to bring a loved one and come to the party. Adult and student tickets will go on sale a half hour in advance at the door for $20/$10. Discounted tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com.
For camp scholarship applications, check the website http://www.ncclimateactionnow.org. Students currently in grades 5-10 may apply.
