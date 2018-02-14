Valentine Erotique: Valentine’s Day for adults at The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center in Nevada City

PRICE: $22 advanced/member or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Briar Patch, Mother Truckers, and online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org

WHERE: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center on the San Juan Ridge, 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. with the main event starting at 7 p.m. Saturday

WHAT: An evening of erotic entertainment with burlesque, poetry and stand-up comedy, beer, wine and decadent deserts

WHO: Burlesque performers Rebel Star, Guy Vigor, Mantastic, Dirty Harry, Gizmo, Laughrodite, Hooker, Deirdre Von Derriere, Poppy Noir, Vinyl Darling, Foxy Boom Boom, Fnaci Free, Dossie De La Rue with guest kitten Miss Teria. Poetry by Bill Gainer, Chris Harbour, Meri St Mary, Michelle Cox Margulies and Krizma. Stand-up comedy by Audrey Morgan Delgado and Emcee Casey Burke

For many folks, Valentine's Day means buying roses for your loved one and then taking her or him out to a fancy dinner.

The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center celebrates a little differently each year with the Valentine Erotique performance. An annual classic, this erotic extravaganza returns at 7 p.m. Saturday with a brand-new array of poetry, stand-up comedy, sexy skits, brazen burlesque, a chocolate desserts competition, love raffle, and other sensuous entertainment.

This year's live burlesque and boylesque performers include an arousing array of guys and gals who's favorite thing to do is entertain. Deirdre Von Derriere of the Naughty Bawdy Review, Poppy Noir, Dossi De La Rue and Miss Teria, Rebel Star, Guy Vigor, Mantastic, Gizmo, Dirty Harry, Vinyle Darling, Fanci Free, Laughrodite, Hooker and Foxy Boom Boom can't wait to bring their best brazen burlesque to the North Columbia Schoolhouse stage.

Returning favorites Bill Gaine, Christopher Harbour, Michelle Cox Margulies and Krizma will be will be joining radio personality/musician Meri St. Mary in stimulating your senses with provocative poetry. Comedian Audrey Morgan Delgado will have you rolling on the floor with her outrageous and over the top stand up comedy. Comedian/actor Casey Burke will fearlessly guide you on this exotically entertaining evening of sexy shenanigans and amatory adventure.

Any attendee may enter the chocolate dessert contest. During intermission, the winners will be announced with prizes awarded for several categories, such as most decadent and creamiest and dreamiest. All desserts will then be made available for the audience to indulge.

At 6 p.m., the doors will open for viewing the Erotic Art Show. This show is an opportunity for local artists to display works that may not be shown in the standard venue. Much of the work will be for sale to public. Due to the adult content of this performance and art show, viewer discretion is advised.

Recommended Stories For You

Located just 20 miles from downtown Nevada City on the San Juan Ridge, at 17894 Tyler Foote Road, the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center draws visitors from all over the region.

Popular annual events include Valentine Erotique, the Autumn Shindig, and the nationally renowned Sierra Storytelling Festival. A calendar of events can be found on the center's website at northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org.