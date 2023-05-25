Utah’s outstanding Native American rock images is the subject of a free power point presentation on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. The event is at Nevada City’s Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way. It features Bill Drake, president of Friends of Sierra Rock Art (FSRA).

A special focus will be on what is called the Barrier Canyon Style of pictographs (painted images) in Utah’s San Rafael Swell region.