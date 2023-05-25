Like all local businesses, Off Broadstreet has faced its share of challenges in a 34-year history of bringing joy to the community: recession, fire, pandemic, weather closures. We have always bounced back with your help. Every night, as patrons leave after a performance, many continue to say “Please don’t stop doing this. We need it!” So, we have continued. Until this year.
In the four months we’ve been open in 2023, we have served fewer than a thousand patrons. Without your attendance, we won’t be here much longer. Please consider taking advantage of our next few offerings, and maybe even introduce a few of your friends to the fun and magic that are Off Broadstreet.
American Roots Edition II
Popular local band BuckStar, with lead singers Jennifer Knapp and China Rose Kopp, presents the second in their five-part concert series highlighting the iconic folk and country hits from the early 20th century. This performance is a one night only event, taking place Friday, June 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. The cover charge will be $20.
This musical comedy by Off Broadstreet owners John Driscoll and Jan Kopp tells the story of a group of amateur performers who stage parking lot pre-show entertainment near various venues where 1980s musical icons will later perform, such as U2, AirSupply, Foreigner, Annie Lennox and others.
Solid Gold Express plays June 23 through July 22. Friday and Saturday shows are a 8:15 p.m. Two Sunday shows on July 9 and July 16 will be at 2 p.m.
Special group pricing available for parties of six or more and parties of 12 or more.