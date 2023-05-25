Variety Cast

Pictured is the cast of Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre’s Spring 2023 production, “Variety Show.” Cast members from left to right: Heidi Grass, Krissi DeKowzan, Kate Haight, Tina Marie Kelley and Ken Miele.

 Photo by Heidi Grass

Like all local businesses, Off Broadstreet has faced its share of challenges in a 34-year history of bringing joy to the community: recession, fire, pandemic, weather closures. We have always bounced back with your help. Every night, as patrons leave after a performance, many continue to say “Please don’t stop doing this. We need it!” So, we have continued. Until this year.

In the four months we’ve been open in 2023, we have served fewer than a thousand patrons. Without your attendance, we won’t be here much longer. Please consider taking advantage of our next few offerings, and maybe even introduce a few of your friends to the fun and magic that are Off Broadstreet.