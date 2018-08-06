Upcoming massage therapy certification class

Chula Gemignani will be holding a Pregnancy Massage Certification class for all bodyworkers, doulas and massage therapists to inspire their practice. The classes will be held on Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 6-7.

Upon completion, students will receive a 40 hour Pregnancy Massage Certification (this course is approved by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork and Doulas of North America).

All bodyworkers will receive a second certification for completing 32 hours in her bodywork method, Dynamic Fascial Response, website placement, client referrals and a skillset in structural bodywork that will resource your practice for a lifetime.

For more information visit http://www.healingrivermassage.com.

To register, email Gemignani at chulagem@gmail.com. Pre-registration is required.