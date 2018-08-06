 Upcoming massage therapy certification class | TheUnion.com

Upcoming massage therapy certification class

Chula Gemignani is an approved provider of continued education units for the National Board of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork. Her upcoming class in the fall is geared towards pregnancy massage.

Chula Gemignani will be holding a Pregnancy Massage Certification class for all bodyworkers, doulas and massage therapists to inspire their practice. The classes will be held on Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 6-7.

Upon completion, students will receive a 40 hour Pregnancy Massage Certification (this course is approved by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork and Doulas of North America).

All bodyworkers will receive a second certification for completing 32 hours in her bodywork method, Dynamic Fascial Response, website placement, client referrals and a skillset in structural bodywork that will resource your practice for a lifetime.

For more information visit http://www.healingrivermassage.com.

To register, email Gemignani at chulagem@gmail.com. Pre-registration is required.