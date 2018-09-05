Up for a little soiree? — A musical journey from Jessica Fichot

TICKETS: $17 members, $22 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley. Tickets also at BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333. Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHAT: Jessica Fichot in concert with Mike Bjella (clarinet, sax), Adrien Prévost (guitar), Ippei Ichimaru (upright bass) and Jessica Fichot (vocals, accordion, toy piano)

WHO: The Center for the Arts OnTheGo presents

Los Angeles-based chanteuse/songwriter Jessica Fichot is a lot like her hometown of Paris: French at heart, but with a soul that's truly international.

Drawing from her multi-ethnic French/Chinese/American upbringing, her music takes the listener on a twisting journey out of the French chanson tradition, into the land of 1940s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing, international folk, and into the wilderness of her imagination.

With three acclaimed albums under her belt, Fichot has charmed audiences around the world — performing her lively songs at concert halls, festivals and clubs in China, Mexico, Canada and across the U.S. and western Europe.

Featuring scorching performances from her bandmates on clarinet/sax, upright bass and guitar, as well as her own beautiful, clear vocals in French, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and English, Fichot's music is truly a dazzling trans-world journey.

Fichot is also an active composer, who has written hundreds of children's songs for various educational programs, as well as music for many independent video games.

"Brings an art-song sensibility to delightfully catchy tunes." – LA Times.

Recommended Stories For You

"A delicious blend of acoustic styles" – San Francisco Chronicle.

Source: The Center for the Arts.