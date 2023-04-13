Join up-and-coming Nashville Recording Artist Chad Bushnell as he throws a release party for his new album Whiskey To Work. Music City Melodies says: “Bushnell raises a glass to a countryfied lifestyle. From Saturday night barstools to Sunday morning pews, Whiskey To Work is a bonafide crowd-pleaser and a hundred-proof honky-tonk anthem.”
Bushnell is creating a buzz and amassing praise from fans and critics alike. Today’s Country Magazine praises him for exuding “the perfectly balanced blend of Americana, traditional Country, and Christian Country,” while IndieShark says: “He really spins a great story and he connects with his listener.” He has opened for artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Dwight Yoakam, and Scotty McCreary.
Bushnell comes to Country Music authentically; his roots date back four generations of cowboys and singers. Inspired as a child growing up singing in church and constant inspiration from his great grandmother, his Country Christian roots run deep.
He won Contemporary Country Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Josie Music Awards and his single “Thank God” recently hit #1, following the premiere of his first PBS documentary titled “North State Roots.”
Chad continues to contribute to the Western Ranch world working closely with fellow Ranchers alongside his family, maintaining livestock while writing Country songs.
Come see Chad Bushnell at Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, April 15.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Chad Bushnell WHEN: Saturday, April 15 WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156