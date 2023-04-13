Chad Bushnell

Come see Chad Bushnell at Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, April 15.

 Submitted photo

Join up-and-coming Nashville Recording Artist Chad Bushnell as he throws a release party for his new album Whiskey To Work. Music City Melodies says: “Bushnell raises a glass to a countryfied lifestyle. From Saturday night barstools to Sunday morning pews, Whiskey To Work is a bonafide crowd-pleaser and a hundred-proof honky-tonk anthem.”

Bushnell is creating a buzz and amassing praise from fans and critics alike. Today’s Country Magazine praises him for exuding “the perfectly balanced blend of Americana, traditional Country, and Christian Country,” while IndieShark says: “He really spins a great story and he connects with his listener.” He has opened for artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Dwight Yoakam, and Scotty McCreary.