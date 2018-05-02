Until death do you part … — Nevada Union Theatre Society presents “The Wedding From Hell!” an audience participation mystery dinner theatre event

Every year, Nevada Union Theatre Society graces the town with plays and musicals that showcase the young talent that lives and thrives within the community.

In January, the Nevada Union Advanced Production class sold out shows and tugged at heartstrings with their interpretation of John Cariani's play, "Almost, Maine."

This time around the story isn't so loving.

"The Wedding From Hell!" is an audience participation mystery dinner theatre event that asks audience members to assume the roles of wedding guests and amateur detectives.

For this unique theatrical presentation, table teams of eight will work together to gather crucial information, search for important clues on a high stakes scavenger hunt, interrogate suspicious characters who have everything to hide, and ultimately offer their own theories in order to expose the nefarious killer.

When asked why he picked this play for his students, Rob Metcalfe said, "Everyone loves a good mystery, and this play will certainly test the audience's observation and critical thinking skills. Add to that the extra excitement that comes from being included in the action and you've got a sure-fire fun night out."

Dinner will also be a part of the event and will include garlic herb roasted chicken, pesto pasta, salad, bread, cheesecake, and drink (water, hot & cold tea, and coffee).

Performances will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday as well as May 10-12 at the Nevada Union cafeteria.

Additional information and ticket purchasing link can be found at nudrama.com.