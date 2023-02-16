Staff Writer
The organizers of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are excited to return to Nevada County to share their mission of conservation and appreciation through film and other art mediums.
This year’s festival takes place February 16 – 20 at over a dozen venues throughout the area. In addition to films, the festival will present an art exhibition which will help them demonstrate the theme of this year’s events: community.
“Our theme is community so the films and programs you will see resonate to the themes of people coming together to solve the issues both big and small, grassroots,” said Livia Campos de Menezes.
The festival is the result of a deep partnership with South Yuba River Citizens league and is celebrating its 21st year. This year’s programs will mark the first in-person events, another presentation that was disrupted by COVID.
“We are excited to be together again in the community,” said Campos de Menezes. “We all know it’s very special when we go to the theater. It’s truly special to spend time in the community. We are looking forward to seeing everyone.”
Campos de Menezes said while the fest is rich with films encouraging care and preservation of the land, there are a few that stick out.
“We are really proud of presenting an Oscar nominated film at the Nevada Theatre Saturday evening,” she said of “All That Breathes,” the story of two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites. “They won prizes from Cannes to Sundance and are now nominated for an Oscar. It’s a must see.”
The fest also paired with SYRCL to create “Yuba Is The Heart,” which details the story of the league and serves as love letter to the majestic Yuba and its history.
Wild & Scenic is also proud to offer a number of selections that will be accessible to those who may be hard of hearing or deaf. A number of the screenings will feature closed captioning and a few that will incorporate live ASL interpreters.
“Our plan is to expand and have all the sessions fully accessible,” said the fest’s director.
Going much further than mere entertainment, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival seeks to inspire and carries with it the mission of education and togetherness.
“Our festival tagline is ‘where activism gets inspired,’” said Campos de Menezes. “Our goal is to be a spark for everyone who joins us and to know that we can have fun but we also have responsibility to this planet. Come, have fun, and learn how to make a difference in our community.”
For the first time, Wild & Scenic will take place the same weekend as Nevada City’s annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday afternoon, so a number of events that could coincide will be held in Grass Valley.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival takes place Feb. 16-20 at various venues within Nevada City and Grass Valley. For a full schedule, ticket information, and film descriptions please visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org or call 530-265-5961.