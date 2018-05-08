United Way Grills ‘n’ Grilles event sets a new date

United Way of Nevada County has decided to hold their annual Grills 'n' Grilles fundraising event during a cooler part of the year … in October.

This year it will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The location will be the same, in beautiful Western Gateway Park. United Way is hoping for an even larger crowd this year.

This fun event will include a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition as well as the local's Backyard Barbecue contest. The first place winner of the 2017 Backyard Barbecue People's Choice first place award "The Rib Doctors" headed up by long-time Backyard Barbecue-er Kristian Hockinson will be back to defend his title.

The event also includes a car show, the Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, live music, vendors and a children's area.

United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.

To that end, the service priority is to strive to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. More information about United Way can be found at http://www.uwnc.org.

Recommended Stories For You

United Way is currently looking for sponsors for this wonderful event, as well as barbecue teams, car show registrants and vendors. If you have any questions, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.