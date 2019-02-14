Unitarian Universalist to screen The Work

WHAT: Screening of the documentary film The Work WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, February 17, 6 p.m. TICKETS: Free admission

The Unitarian Universalist Church, will show "The Work" at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Everyone is welcome.

The program, filmed inside Folsom Prison, is a documentary shot during a four day Inside Circle Workshop. The Workshops were established by "lifers" in the prison tired of seeing the cycle of violence and death that engulfed and surrounded them.

Some men from The ManKind Project came in as well. The ManKind Project is a community of men committed to empowering men to live from a place of integrity, authenticity and service. They support men to live into their full potential, encouraging them to co-create the healthy solutions needed within our society for a more safe and just world.

Viewers of "The Work" witness authentic conversations by men who want to get rid of old grief or anger and some not even knowing their need, to break through to deeper understanding and acceptance.

"The Work" is a very heart opening and inspiring film. Eldra Jackson III, a former inmate facilitator in the film and also a facilitator for Alternatives to Violence Project, will answer questions.