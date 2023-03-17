Ceilidh-GVU-031823-1

Three Times Through, one of Nevada County’s local favorite Celtic bands, will be part of the St. Paddy’s Day Ceilidh, at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains on March 18.

 Submitted photo

We are grateful and blessed to have a St. Paddy’s Ceilidh (pronounced Kaylee) this year.

A Ceilidh, as you may know, is a social gathering with Celtic music, dancing and spoken word with storytelling and such. We will be having a lot of that at this year’s Ceilidh and so very proud to have so many of our local Nevada County musician and talents come and entertain us.