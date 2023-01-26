Since 2001, the Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery have made an annual pilgrimage to Nevada County, offering blessings, holding sand painting mandala events and public talks throughout their visit. This year, their time here also coincides with the screening of the 2019 feature film, “Precious Guru: Journey Into the Wild Heart of the Second Buddha” which will be shown as part of the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre Sunday series, January 29, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is being co-presented by The Sierra Friends of Tibet, which was founded in the 1990’s by Joseph Guida. Guida said he was approached by the director of “Precious Guru”, Marc Wennberg, to help bring attention to this film full of “traditional stories, cultural celebrations and documentation of village life in Tibet.”
The film goes hand in hand with the mission of The Sierra Friends of Tibet, a not-for-profit volunteer-based organization which works to bring awareness and advocacy for the Tibetan people.
“Precious Guru” is a feature length documentary movie that gives vivid insight into the life, times and legacy of Padmasambhava, (also known as Guru Rinpoche) — the Indian saint who brought Buddhism to Tibet in the 8th century.
Sierra Friends of Tibet and Guida are instrumental in having the monks visit Nevada County each year as a means of raising awareness but also as a source of income for the monastery.
“The monks’ mission is to prove to the American people that their culture is alive and thriving in exile,” Guida said. He explained the tours raise funds for the monastery which feeds, clothes, houses and educates some 1,200 monks for free.
“China invaded Tibet in 1949. It is a colonized state. Friends of Tibet exist all over the world living on the hope that one day Tibet can be free again,” Guida said. “This film is about the culture of Tibet.”
Tibetan Buddhism is inseparable from Tibetan culture and visa versa, Guida said.
After immersing himself in Tibet, director and producer Marc Wennberg had 120 hours of footage compiled by cinematographer Ronen Schechner over an eight week period of time. That footage, at the hands of editor Catherine Hollander, became this feature length film which gives an oral history of the Buddhist master, Guru Rinpoche. The story is told through a number of encounters with both Tibetan monastics and everyday people living in the Himalayas’, with giant mountain ranges and vast landscapes serving as the back drop, of a beautiful unfolding of the life of the famous teacher.
Onyx Theatre General Manager Celine Negrete said showing “Precious Guru” is just the kind of event they look for as part of the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre.
“When we do screenings at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theater, that programming that we have been doing every Sunday night since last June,” Negrete said, “one of the things we like to do is partner with local businesses or organization and show films that are of interest to them and then often combine them with a fundraising effort.”
Negrete said 20 percent of ticket sales are going to Sierra Friends of Tibet.
Director Marc Wennberg will introduce the film and also take questions following the 70 minute screening.
“It’s always great to have directors available to do a Q&A after the movie so it’s more of an event than just watching the film,” Negret said. “This is what we love to do, just get involved with local organizations to get something on screen that we are all excited about.”
She added, “I know it’s an important of our community to have the monks visit every year. I think it’s just perfect that we not only get to have the filmmaker here doing the Q&A, but it’s also part of the schedule for the monks to come visit and do a blessing for the film. I’m looking forward to it. This is what we love doing.”
The film is a window into the life and ministry of a beloved guru. Guida said the religion (though no word for religion exists in Tibetan culture) simply comes down to training your mind.
“If you change your thinking, your life will be better,” Guida said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The monks will offer a blessing to the audience and the theater before the start of the film. Tickets are $12.
If you are not able to attend the film but would like to see with the monks, you can visit the monks as they continue their stay in Nevada County at the Banner Community Guild on McCourtney Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through February 5.
The Onyx Theatre is open seven days a week on Argall Way in Nevada City and shows movies each Sunday as the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre. Fans of the Onyx Theater will be happy to learn an expansion of the Argall Way site is in the works with additional screens, lounge areas, kitchen and more.
WHO: Sierra Friends of Tibet and the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre WHAT: Screening of "Precious Guru" with Tibetan monks blessing and a Q&A from director Marc Wennberg WHEN: Sunday, January 29, 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City HOW: Tickets $12 with 20% donated to Sierra Friends of Tibet at theonyxtheatre.com
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com