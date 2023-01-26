Since 2001, the Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery have made an annual pilgrimage to Nevada County, offering blessings, holding sand painting mandala events and public talks throughout their visit. This year, their time here also coincides with the screening of the 2019 feature film, “Precious Guru: Journey Into the Wild Heart of the Second Buddha” which will be shown as part of the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre Sunday series, January 29, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is being co-presented by The Sierra Friends of Tibet, which was founded in the 1990’s by Joseph Guida. Guida said he was approached by the director of “Precious Guru”, Marc Wennberg, to help bring attention to this film full of “traditional stories, cultural celebrations and documentation of village life in Tibet.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com