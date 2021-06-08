Under the pines: Nevada City Film Festival returns with line-up of summer movies under the stars

Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines returns this summer with three nights of family-friendly films — Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13 — at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

Last year, in response to COVID-19, the film festival created a drive-in movie theater at the Litton Engineering building and Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley where they presented popular films, along with independent, international films and filmmakers. The festival returns to Pioneer Park, bringing in state of the art projection and sound, along with a new 32-foot blow up screen to create an outdoor movie theater on the grass.

“NCFF selects films that both kids and parents will enjoy,” says Jesse Locks, Executive Director. “The new screen will be the largest outdoor screen in Nevada County and will ensure that there isn’t a bad seat in the park to enjoy a movie.”

Movies Under the Pines kicks off Friday, June 11, with Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (Rated PG, 87 min). “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is the story of a clever, quick, nimble, and exceptionally well-dressed wild animal. A compulsive chicken thief turned newspaper reporter, Mr. Fox settles down with his family in a new foxhole in a beautiful tree — directly adjacent to three enormous poultry farms owned by three ferociously vicious farmers: Boggis, Bunce and Bean. Mr. Fox simply cannot resist. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a meticulous work of stop-motion animation featuring vibrant performances by George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Michael Gambon and Bill Murray.

Friday, July 9, NCFF will screen “Jurassic Park” (PG-12, 2hr 6min). In Steven Spielberg’s massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

And on Friday, August 13, Movies Under the Pines concludes with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13, 2hr, 14min) about former scientist Galen Erso who lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen becomes the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.

“There is something magical about watching a movie outside under the pines and stars with your neighbors and friends,” says Locks. “The film festival takes great pride in bringing this joy to our community.”

Beer, wine, popcorn and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the film will begin at 8:30 p.m., except in August when the gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets $8/Per Person and $30/Family of 4. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com .

Source: Nevada City Film Festival

KNOW & GO WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines WHEN: Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13 WHERE: Pioneer Park Bandshell, 421 Nimrod St, Nevada City TICKETS: $8/GA, $30/Family of 4 INFO: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com

Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines returns this summer with three nights of family-friendly films — Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13 — at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

Photo by Kial James

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the film will begin at 8:30 p.m., except in August when the gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 8 p.m.

Photo by Kial James

“There is something magical about watching a movie outside under the pines and stars with your neighbors and friends,” says Jesse Locks, Executive Director.

Photo by Kial James