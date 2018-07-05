Two workshops at The Golden Mandala coming soon in Nevada City
July 5, 2018
Indra Rinzler, a 35-year Nevada County resident and longtime student of spirituality and astrology will lead two workshops on these topics from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22.
The events are at Golden Mandala Yoga Studio, 417 Broad Street, Suite B, Nevada City
There is a $20 charge for each workshop, or $30 total for both.
Saturday's workshop is called "Forces of Nature."
"Astrology and the Enneagram of Personality offer us maps to help in understanding our self-better," Rinzler said. "They are examples of Forces of Nature, live forces, that through their science base, combined with our own intuition, offer us a path to unlock the doors of deep self-knowledge."
In Sunday's workshop, "4 Doorways to Conscious Living," Rinzler will share the four doorways, a comprehensive approach to our awakening that requires nothing but your own simple effort.
"We will learn how it's possible to go within and how to clear out what does not belong," Rinzler said.
The two-hour workshops are intended for all levels, from beginner to experienced practitioner. For more information, call 530-277-0459 or visit http://www.indrarinzler.com.
