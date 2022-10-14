‘Two Women, Two Visions:’ Collaboration features two artists Saturday in Grass Valley

Friends and collaborators, Marylou Falstreau and Dee Anne Dinelli will be offering their work Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marylou Falstreau, creator of the Women and the Hourglass series, and Dee Anne Dinelli, photographer and owner of Shadow Dance Photography, will be offering their work Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 138 East Main Street, Suite B in Grass Valley, according to a press release.

Friends and collaborators, Dinelli is known for her fine art portraiture and recently was featured at the Museum of Northern California Art in Chico with her project, “Art on the Body”, capturing tattoo art on the “living canvas” of the female form, the release stated.

Falstreau will be sharing her internationally received series of inspirational art for women and new, mystical works created during this COVID season, the release stated.

Be advised, there are steep stairs leading to the studio, according to the release.

Source: Shadow Dance Photography