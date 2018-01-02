Two-story sports bar opens on Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe

A two-story sports bar with a focus on good beer and classic food with a twist has opened on Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

Pick 6 Sports Lounge celebrated its soft opening last Thursday, and already the restaurant has a steady stream of customers coming through.

"It's an upscale sports bar with not your typical food," said owner Matt DeLima. "Everything's made from scratch — not pre-made frozen food like most other sports bars — so the quality is better."

The menu includes nods to sports teams and athletes.

Get transported to a Giants game at AT&T Park with the SF Garlic Fries before diving into the Phelps Pot Stickers or Ricky Henderson Beef Sliders. Cap it off with a Palmer's Pastrami Burger or the Jamie Anderson Healthy Heart Sandwich (grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts and feta on whole wheat with lemon basil aioli).

The restaurant is operating on a limited menu right now, but has plans to switch to the full menu soon.

DeLima, a Lake Tahoe Community College graduate, returned to the South Shore after opening several other restaurants and bars in California, including the original Pick 6 location in Pleasanton. This location brews four Pick 6 beers, which are served at the Tahoe restaurant along with other local beers on tap.

"We have a Pick 6 double IPA that is 8.5 percent called Game Over and a single IPA called the Keith Hernandez," said DeLima.

The two-story restaurant boasts 21 TVs, a 150-foot projector screen, two bars and a custom floor-to-ceiling mural of Lake Tahoe. The second-story outdoor deck will have additional seating in the warmer months and is pet-friendly.

Next door to Pick 6, DeLima and his business partners are preparing to open an artisanal café called The Morning After.

"We will serve healthy breakfast items — like a hardboiled egg and avocado tostini — pasties, paninis and salads," said DeLima. "We will have every specialty coffee drink you can imagine."

The menu for the café is not completed, but DeLima said a big focal point will be the organic waffle bar.

"You'll get your waffle and have 10-15 different toppings to choose from," he explained.

The Morning After is expected to open at the end of January.

Pick 6 Sports Lounge and The Morning After are located at 3115 Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.