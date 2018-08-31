Two painters with unique styles: September artists in the spotlight at Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley
August 31, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Art Works Gallery Co-op
WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
INFO: Visit http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com for more information
On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions.
On Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m., Art Works will have two painters at the gallery demonstrating their unique styles and techniques.
The iPad is a powerful creative tool. Mixed media artist Susan Lobb Porter will demonstrate how she uses her iPad along with the Procreate app to create original digital paintings.
She will also demonstrate how she uses it to help determine what to do when she is "stuck" on a work-in-progress. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own iPad to make this a hands-on demonstration.
Mixed media artist Eileen Blodgett will also be at the gallery to demonstrate her abstract painting process.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media.
The Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Source: Art works Gallery
