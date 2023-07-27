Beats
The Center for the Arts and Fresh Bakin’ are pleased to present Beats Antique for two nights in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 11 & 12, 2023. They are joined by special guest YOHM Live with Lighthawk on August 11 and Naughty Princess on August 12.

You can’t know Beats Antique until you’ve been a part of its journey and experienced the act as an entity with a life of its own. A stage show that demands more music; music that needs costumes, ships and masks, and shadow dances; an audience that comes for art, and takes away stories to feed their imagination. Commitment to the full performance art form is how Beats Antique fuses musical worlds, pulling on global sounds for experiments on the fringes of cinematic cabaret, informed by electronic mash-ups and inspirations who have joined them on the journey such as Les Claypool, Bassnectar, Alam Khan, The Glitch Mob, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.