Two Art Works Gallery artists selected for Wild & Scenic exhibit

Art Works Gallery artist Michelle Jewett has entered her work in this years Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Her piece, “Pristine Wilderness” is an acrylic/mixed media painting. “It is a product of my imagination, although it could easily have been inspired by the jagged awe inspiring peaks of the Eastern Sierra.“

She created the mountain range using pieces of magazines with intriguing colors and textures then used acrylic paint to blend the shapes into a cohesive image. The light and dark pieces suggest sun lit and shadowed mountain faces. A restful sky and richly colored foreground complete the painting.

“To me this work reflects a beautiful, peaceful and untouched wilderness,” said Jewett. A short video about her piece can be viewed on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytUl7en1wPM

This year Eileen Blodgett submitted an original mixed media painting entitled “Renascence” for The Wild & Scenic Film Festival Art Exhibit. “I was inspired by my annual 2021 New Year’s Day hike along the South Yuba River. It is painted on a 40” x 30” cradled wood panel,” said Blodgett.

“In the winter there are few people on the trails and it’s an excellent time to see the river’s swift snow melt currents cleanse and renew herself. The title reflects the feeling I had by simply watching for a while. I felt renewed and inspired and hopeful, after a long year of social distancing, staying at home, and having very few chances to share my art with others. Later, in my studio, I painted one of my favorite views of that day. This piece, ‘Renascence,’ was the first in a series of new work and I created a short video about the process which folks can view on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA9zorsNcUM ). You can see the painting at Art Works Gallery from Jan. 4 and during the Wild & Scenic festival, Jan. 13-18.”

The 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with the Nevada County Arts Council, is taking place online from Jan. 13 to Jan. 23. This year’s Art Exhibition will be online from Jan. 13 to the 30 where pieces are to interpret this year’s theme “Currents of Hope.” Proceeds from the sale of the artwork goes directly to South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature – through film. Wild & Scenic shares an urgent call to action, encouraging festival-goers to learn more about what they can do to save our threatened planet.

Although the Art Exhibition is online again this year, http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org Art Works Gallery would like to welcome those attending the festival to view the juried paintings of Eileen Blodgett’s “Renascence” and Michelle Jewett’s “Pristine Wilderness” at 113 Mill St. in historic downtown Grass Valley. We are an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with an eleven year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.

Source: Art Works Gallery

Michele Jewett “Pristine Wilderness.”

Art by Michele Jewett

Michele Jewett



Eileen Blodgett’s “Renascence.”

Art by Eileen Blodgett’