‘Twisted’ Screening at The Del Oro

Twisted, the feature film written by Danish director, Vibeke Muasya, will screen for one night only on the big screen at the Del Oro in Grass Valley on December 11th at 7:00 PM. Shot in Nevada County in 2018 with additional scenes added to the film during COVID 2020. Twisted is an elevated psychological thriller, with its Theatrical Release scheduled in New York and LA on November 25th, and its worldwide release date of December 2nd to be streamed on the platforms: iTunes, Amazon Prime, Dish TV, Vudu, Direct TV & Tubi in the US, UK and Korea.

Director, Vibeke Muasya, said “I wanted to make a female driven thriller about the unspeakable– misplaced love of mother protection. Having grown up with a paranoid mother who often suffered from psychosis, it has mattered to me to create a story evoking the claustrophobic feeling of being in a bond with a person whom you both love and hate. A person who will ultimately destroy you if you do not destroy the relationship. We produced this film low-budget but rich in artistic freedom. It took a village of ‘crazy’ woman and a few good men.”

Executive Producer, Lene Borglum, of Space Rocket Nation received a grant which provided the production funds to shoot in Nevada County. Additional funding was raised for the postproduction, all of which took place in Copenhagen and London.

Karen Leigh Sharp, co-producer and actor was cast from a national casting sight in the role of Hannha’s Mother, Silvia. Karen (a Nevada County local) then stepped in as location scout and manager. “The production was given huge location support from our generous local businesses: Ben Franklin’s, Nevada County Sheriffs, the Sixteen to One Mine, a doctor’s office, a Nevada County historic home, and so many folks who offered up their support for indie film making on a shoestring budget.”

Val Camp, Director of Photography, recruited an all-local camera, lighting and production crew, all of whom worked tirelessly on a ULB agreement (Ultra Low Budget). The talent, too, worked ULB and were cast from Sacramento, to Texas to North Dakota, with co-star, Madeleine Masson as Hannah, from New Orleans, Louisiana. “Passion has no price tag” states Karen Leigh Sharp, “as everyone generously climbed aboard with indie filmmaking.”

Also locally raised, Alison Clancy’s, music and vocals are heard throughout the film.

This film is for mature audiences who appreciate the psychological thriller genre. To watch the trailer and purchase tickets click the Sierra Theaters link below.

https://www.sierratheaters.com/movie/338370/Twisted-Trailer-and-Info