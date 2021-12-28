 Twin Star Gallery’s work on display through January | TheUnion.com
Twin Star Gallery’s work on display through January

Submitted to Prosector

Twin Star Gallery artists Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis will be showing their ceramics and photographs for purchase at the Courtyard Suites the entire month of January, after a successful run of their show through the month of December.

The gallery will also be open for business with great gift items for loved ones and friends. You can call ahead to make sure the artists are in: 530-273-3033.

Courtyard Suites is incredibly supportive of local artists. Once a month a new artist sets up in their lobby and dining area. They have a “meet the artist” opening including refreshments, and it’s all done out of the kindness of their hearts. There is no charge for displaying one’s work, nor commission on sales. It’s a great way to show visitors just how special our community is, and an opportunity for them to take home a piece of our town.

Kristin Fraiser is in charge of inviting artists to display their work at Courtyard Suites. She is pictured here with photography on display.
The display room at Courtyard Suites in downtown Grass Valley.
Ceramic work by Mindy Oberne of Twin Star Gallery.
Ceramic work by Mindy Oberne of Twin Star Gallery will be on display at Courtyard Suites through January.
